>Aaj Ka Panchang, December 14, 2021: The Hindu vedic calendar or Vikrama Samvata will mark the Ekadashi tithi of the Margashirsha month on Tuesday. Currently witnessing the lunar phase called the Krishna Paksha, the day will be Mangalwar or Tuesday and it will also mark the occasion of Gita Jayanti. The occasion marks the birth of Srimad Bhagavad-Gita, the sacred text of the Hindus. Gita Jayanti is the day when Lord Shri Krishna recited the Gita to Arjuna, one of the Pandavas at the battlefield of Kurukshetra before the war of Mahabharata began.

>SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 14

Advertisement

According to Panchang, the timing of sunrise is predicted to be 07:06 AM, and the sunset is expected to take place at 5:26 PM. The timing for moonrise is predicted by the Panchang to be at 02:25 PM, while the moonset will take place at 03:33 AM on December 15.

>TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 14

The Ekadashi tithi will remain in effect upto upto 11:35 PM on December 14 after which the Dwadashi tithi will come into effect. The Ashwini nakshatra will be prevailing upto 04:40 AM on December 15 after which it will move to Bharani nakshatra. The Moon will continue to be in Mesha rashi while the Sun will continue to remain in Vrishchika rashi.

>SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 14

Advertisement

The Ravi Yoga will not be prevailing on Tuesday, however, the Abhijit muhurat will prevail on Tuesday from 11:55 AM to 12:37 PM. The timing for Brahma Muhurta is from 05:16 AM to 06:11 AM. Another auspicious timing occurring on Tuesday is Godhuli Muhurat, which will prevail from 05:16 PM to 05:40 PM.

Meanwhile, the Vijaya Muhurat will be in effect from 01:59 PM to 02:41 PM. The auspicious timing of Nishita Muhurta will be prevailing from 11:49 PM on Wednesday and remain so till 12:43 AM on early hours of Thursday.

Advertisement

>ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 14

According to Panchang, the inauspicious timing of Rahu Kalam will come into effect from 02:51 PM to 04:08 PM. The Gulikai Kalam muhurat will prevail in the afternoon today from 12:16 PM to 01:33 PM. The Bhadra muhurat will be in effect from 10:30 AM to 11:35 PM, while the Ganda Moola muhurat timings for Wednesday are 07:06 AM to 04:40 AM on December 15.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.