Aaj Ka Panchang, December 15, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

>Aaj Ka Panchang, December 15, 2021: The Hindu vedic calendar or Vikrama Samvata will mark the Dwadashi tithi of the Margashirsha month on Wednesday. Currently witnessing the lunar phase called the Krishna Paksha, the day will be Budhwar or Wednesday and it will also be observed as Mokshada Ekadashi Parana. Hindu devotees break the fast after sunrise on the next day of Ekadashi fast. It is necessary to observe the Parana or break the fast within the Dwadashi Tithi unless Dwadashi is over before sunrise.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 15

According to Panchang, the sunrise is expected to take place at 7:06 am, while the sunset is expected to take place at 5:26 pm. The predicted timing for moonrise according to Panchang is 2:56 pm, while the moonset will take place at 4:28 am on December 16.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 15

The Dwadashi tithi will remain in effect upto 2:01 am on December 16 after which the Trayodashi tithi will come into effect. The Bharani nakshatra will be prevailing for the full night on Wednesday.

The Moon will continue to be in Mesha rashi while the Sun will remain in Vrishchika rashi till 3:58 am on December 16 after which it will move to Dhanu Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 15

Both the Ravi Yoga and the Abhijit muhurat will not be coming into effect on Wednesday. However, the auspicious timing of Brahma Muhurta will last from 5:17 am to 6:12 am.

Another auspicious timing that may benefit several Hindu devotees on Wednesday will be that of Godhuli Muhurat, which will come in effect from 5:16 pm and remain so till 5:40 pm. The Vijaya Muhurat will be in effect from 2:00 pm to 2:41 pm. The Sayahna Sandhya will be in effect from 5:26 pm to 6:48 pm.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 15

According to Panchang, the inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam will prevail from 12:16 pm to 1:34 pm. The Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be coming in effect from 10:59 am to 12:16 pm.

The Yamaganda muhurat timings will last from 8:24 am to 9:41 am, while the Vidaal Yoga muhurat timings for Wednesday are from 7:06 am to 3:58 am on December 16.

