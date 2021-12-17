Aaj Ka Panchang, December 17, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

>Aaj Ka Panchang, December 17, 2021: As per the Hindu vedic calendar, no festivities will take place today, but if you have planned any ceremony or event for the Shukla Paksha, Chaturdashi tithi in the Margashirsha month, note the auspicious and inauspicious timings. The Ravi Yoga will take place today, and on the other hand, Rahu Kalam along with Aadal and Vidaal yoga will also prevail.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 17

According to Panchang the sunrise and sunset timing today on December 17, will be 07:07 AM and 5:26 PM. The predicted timing for moonrise today is 04:05 PM, and the moon will set at 06:17 AM on December 18.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 17

The Chaturdashi tithi will prevail the full night. The nakshatra will be Krittika upto 10:41 AM, later the Rohini Nakshatra will take over. The Moon will sit in the Vrishabha Rashi, while the Sun will continue its stay in Dhanu Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 17

Both the Ravi Yoga and the Amrit Kalam will remain in effect today. The Ravi Yoga will prevail from 10:41 AM to 07:08 AM, Dec 18 and the Amrit Kalam will fall between 07:58 AM and 09:47 AM. However, the auspicious timing of Brahma Muhurta will last from 05:18 AM to 06:12 AM, while the Godhuli Muhurat will come in effect from 05:16 PM and it will remain till 05:40 PM.

The timing for Vijaya Muhurat will be from 02:00 PM to 02:42 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya will be observed between 05:27 PM and 06:49 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 17

According to Panchang, the inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam will prevail between 10:59 AM and 12:17 PM. The Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be coming in effect from 08:24 AM and it will last till 09:42 AM.

The Yamaganda muhurat timings will last from 02:52 PM to 04:09 PM, while the Vidaal Yoga muhurat timings for today is 07:07 AM to 10:41 AM. The Aadal yoga will also remain in effect today, from 10:41 AM to 07:08 AM, Dec 18

