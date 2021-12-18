Aaj Ka Panchang, December 18, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on Dattatreya Jayanti

>Aaj Ka Panchang, December 18, 2021: The Hindu Vedic calendar or Vikrama Samvata will mark the Chaturdashi tithi of the Margashirsha month on Saturday. The month is currently under the lunar phase called the Shukla Paksha. The day will be Shanivar or Saturday and it will also be observed as Dattatreya Jayanti. The Hindu devotees celebrate this day as the birthday celebration of the Hindu Deity Dattatreya (Datta). According to Hindu mythology, Datta is a combined form of the Hindu male divine trinity of Gods which consists of Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 18

According to Panchang, the sunrise is expected to take place at 07:08 AM, while the sunset is expected to take place at 5:28 PM. The predicted timing for moonrise according to Panchang is 04:46 PM, while the moonset will not take place today.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 18

The Chaturdashi tithi will remain in effect upto 07:24 AM today after which the Purnima tithi will come into effect. The Rohini nakshatra will be prevailing upto 01:49 PM on Saturday after which it will move to Mrigashirsha. The Moon will be in Vrishabha Rashi upto 03:22 AM on December 19 after which it will move to Mithuna Rashi. The Sun will move to Dhanu Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 18

The muhurat of Ravi Yoga will commence from 07:08 AM and remain in effect till 01:49 PM, while the Abhijit muhurat will be coming into effect at 11:57 AM and remain so till 12:38 PM. The auspicious timing of Brahma Muhurta will last from 05:19 AM to 06:13 AM.

Another muhurat that may prove beneficial for several Hindu devotees on Saturday will be that of Godhuli Muhurat, which will come in effect from 05:17 PM and remain so till 05:41 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 18

According to Panchang, the inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam will come into effect from 09:43 AM to 11:00 AM. The Aadal Yoga muhurat timings will last from 07:08 AM to 01:49 PM, while the Bhadra muhurat timings for Saturday are from 07:24 AM to 08:45 PM. The Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be coming in effect from 07:08 AM to 08:26 AM.

