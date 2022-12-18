Aaj Ka Panchang, December 18: Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, DECEMBER 18, 2022: The Panchang for this Sunday will mark the Dashami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Pausha. On this day, Hindus will be observing five big religious events, which include Bhadra, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Amrita Siddhi Yoga, Aadal Yoga, and Vidaal Yoga. To ensure that the ceremony you’re planning to conduct today does not encounter any hurdles, read on to know about the auspicious and inauspicious timings, along with other related details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 18

The Sun will be rising at 7:08 AM and it will set at 5:27 PM. The timing for the Moon to rise will be 2:31 AM and it will set at 1:35 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 18

According to Drik Panchang, the Dashami Tithi will be in effect till 3:32 AM on December 19. Following that, Ekadashi Tithi will take place. The Hasta Nakshatra will be in effect till 10:18 AM. The Sun will be placed in the Dhanu Rashi, on the other hand, the Moon will be placed in the Kanya Rashi up to 10:31 PM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 18

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat will begin from 5:18 AM to 6:13 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be occurring between 11:57 AM and 12:38 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to be in effect from 5:25 PM to 5:52 PM. The timings for Vijaya Muhurat are from 2:01 PM to 2:42 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 18

The inauspicious Rahu Kaal is expected to be in effect from 4:10 PM to 5:27 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there between 2:53 PM and 4:10 PM. The timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 12:18 PM to 1:35 PM. This Sunday, the Dur Muhurat will be in effect from 4:05 PM to 4:46 PM.

