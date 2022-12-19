Aaj Ka Panchang, December 19, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, DECEMBER 19: The Panchang for this Monday will mark the Ekadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Pausha. On this day, Hindus will observe two religious events, Saphala Ekadashi and Vidaal Yoga. If you are planning to embark on a new business venture or conduct an auspicious ceremony you can make sure to avoid hurdles during the day. Read on to know the auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day to ensure that everything goes accordingly.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 19

The Sun will be rising at 7:09 AM and it will be setting at 5:28 PM. The timing for the Moon to rise will be 3:33 AM on December 20 and it will set at 2:07 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 19

The Ekadashi Tithi will be in effect till 2:32 AM on December 20. After this, Dwadashi Tithi will take place. The Chitra Nakshatra will be in effect till 10:31 AM. The Sun will be placed in the Dhanu Rashi whereas the Moon will be placed in the Tula Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 19

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat will be from 5:19 AM to 6:14 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be there between 11:58 AM and 12:39 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is predicted in effect from 5:25 PM to 5:53 PM. The timings for Vijaya Muhurat will be there from 2:01 PM to 2:43 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 19

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be in effect from 8:26 AM to 9:43 AM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there between 1:36 PM and 2:53 PM. The inauspicious timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 11:01 AM to 12:18 PM. Today, the Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice. First, it will be there from 12:39 PM to 1:20 PM and then it will be between 2:43 PM and 3:24 PM.

