Aaj Ka Panchang, December 2, 2022: Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, DECEMBER 2, 2022: The Panchang for this Friday will mark the Dashami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. Hindus will be observing five religious events today and that are Panchaka, Ganda Moola, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Amrita Siddhi Yoga, and Ravi Yoga. To avoid hurdles when performing an auspicious ceremony, read on to learn about Shubh and Ashubh timings, as well as other details of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 2

The Sun will rise at 6:57 AM and will set at 5:24 PM. On the other hand, the Moon will rise at 1:55 PM and set at 2:14 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 2

The Dashami Tithi will be in effect till 5:39 AM on December 3. Thereafter, the Ekadashi Tithi will take place. The Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will be in effect till 5:45 AM on the next day. The Sun will be placed in the Vrishchika Rashi and the Moon will be present in the Meena Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 2

As per the Drik Panchang, the auspicious Brahma Muhurat is going to occur between 5:09 AM and 6:03 AM. Whereas Abhijit Muhurat will be appearing from 11:50 AM to 12:31 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat will be there from 5:21 PM to 5:48 PM. The expected timings for Vijaya Muhurat are between 1:55 PM and 2:37 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 2

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be in effect from 10:52 AM to 12:10 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there between 8:15 AM and 9:34 AM. The timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be there between 2:47 PM and 4:05 PM. Meanwhile, the Dur Muhurat will arrive twice; first from 9:02 AM to 9:44 AM and then from 12:31 PM to 1:13 PM.

