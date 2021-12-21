Aaj Ka Panchang, December 21, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

>Aaj Ka Panchang, December 21, 2021: Vikrama Samvata or the historic Hindu calendar will mark the Dwitiya tithi of the Pausha month on Tuesday. The day will be Mangalawara or Tuesday as it is in the lunar phase of the Krishna Paksha. December 21 marks The Winter Solstice for 2021. This occurs when either the North or South pole reaches its maximum tilt away from the Sun. The day of the solstice – the shortest day of the year – occurs in countries witnessing the winter season, such as the USA, Canada, the UK, Russia, India and China.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 21

According to Panchang, the timing of sunrise is 07:10 AM, and the sunset will occur at 05:29 PM. The timing for moonrise is at 07:15 PM on December 21, while the moonset is predicted by the Panchang at 08:55 AM on Wednesday.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 21

The Dwitiya tithi will remain in effect upto 02:53 PM on December 21 after which the Tritiya tithi will come into effect. The Punarvasu nakshatra will prevail upto 10:25 PM on December 21 after which it will move to Pushya nakshatra. The Moon will remain in Mithuna rashi upto 03:47 PM and the Sun will stay in Dhanu rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 21

The Brahma muhurat will prevail between 05:20 AM and 06:15 AM, and the Abhijit muhurat will prevail from 11:59 AM to 12:40 PM. The timing for Godhuli muhurat is from 05:19 PM to 05:43 PM. Another auspicious timing of Vijaya muhurat will prevail from 02:02 PM to 02:44 PM. Meanwhile, the Nishita muhurat will be in effect from 11:52 PM to 12:47 AM on December 22.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 21

According to Panchang, the inauspicious timing of Rahu Kalam will prevail from 02:54 PM to 04:11 PM. The Gulikai Kalam muhurat will remain in effect from 12:19 PM to 01:37 PM. The Varjyam muhurat will prevail between 09:06 AM and 10:52 AM. The Vidaal Yoga will come into effect at 07:10 AM to 10:25 PM.

