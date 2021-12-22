Aaj Ka Panchang, December 22, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

>Aaj Ka Panchang, December 22, 2021: The Sankashti Vrat of the Margashirsha, Krishna Paksha, as per the Panchang, is called Akhuratha Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi. It is being observed today, December 22. On this day, devotees of Lord Ganesha observe a day-long fast and break it only after seeing the Moon at night. During the Margashirsha Chaturthi day, devotees offer prayers to the Akhuratha Maha Ganapati form of Lord Ganesha.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 22

According to Panchang the timing of sunrise and sunset will remain the same as the previous day, that is 07:10 AM and 05:29 PM, respectively. The timing for moonrise is at 08:11 PM on December 22, while the moon will set by 9:39 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 22

The Tritiya tithi will remain in effect upto 04:52 PM and later the Chaturthi tithi will take over. Today, the Pushya nakshatra will prevail. It will last upto 12:45 AM, Dec 23. The Moon will remain in Karka rashi and the Sun will stay in Dhanu rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 22

The Brahma muhurat will begin at 05:20 AM and it will conclude by 06:15 AM. Today, there will be no Abhijit muhurat. The timing for Godhuli muhurat is from 05:19 PM to 05:43 PM. Another auspicious timing of Vijaya muhurat will prevail from 02:03 PM to 02:44 PM. Meanwhile, the Nishita muhurat will begin at 11:52 PM and it will conclude by 12:47 AM on December 23

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 22

According to Panchang, the inauspicious timing of Rahu Kalam will prevail from 12:19 PM to 01:37 PM. The Gulikai Kalam muhurat will remain in effect from 11:02 AM to 12:19 PM and The Varjyam muhurat will prevail between 07:12 AM and 08:57 AM. Both Vidaal and Aadal Yoga will not prevail today. The Bharda muhurat will be in place between 07:10 AM and 04:52 PM.

