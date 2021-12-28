Aaj Ka Panchang, December 28, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

>Aaj Ka Panchang, December 28, 2021: According to Vikrama Samvata, December 28 will mark the Navami tithi of the Pausha month. The day will be Somvara or Monday. As per Drikpanchang, a number of auspicious muhurats will take place today, hence, you can organise all your important events, ceremonies during those hours. Bhadra and Vidaal yoga will also prevail today.

>SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 28

According to the panchang, the timing of sunrise and sunset is 7:12 am and 5:33 pm. The timing for moonset is 1:07 pm, while the moonrise will take place on December 29, 2:04 am.

>TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 28

Advertisement

The Navami Tithi will remain in effect upto 6:09 pm on December 28, the Dashami tithi will follow up. The Chitra nakshatra will prevail upto 4:11 am on December 29. The Moon will sit in Kanya Rashi upto 4:44 pm, later it will shift to Tula rashi. The Sun will continue its stay in Dhanu rashi.

>SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 28

The Brahma muhurat will prevail between 5:23 am and 6:18 am, and the Abhijit muhurat will prevail from 12:02 pm to 12:43 pm. The timing for Godhuli muhurat is from 5:22 pm to 5:46 pm. Another auspicious timing of Vijaya muhurat will prevail from 2:06 pm to 2:47 pm. Meanwhile, the Nishita muhurat will be in effect from 11:55 pm to 12:50 am, December 29.

>ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 28

The inauspicious timing of Rahu Kalam will prevail from 2:57 pm to 4:15 pm. The Gulikai Kalam muhurat will remain in effect from 12:22 pm to 1:40 pm. The Varjyam muhurat will prevail between 12:49 pm and 2:21 pm. The Yamaganda Yoga will come into effect 9:47 am and it will remain till 11:05 am. The Vidaal Yoga will prevail between 7:12 am and 4:11 am, December 29.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.