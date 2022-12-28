Aaj Ka Panchang, December 28: Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, DECEMBER 28, 2022: The Panchang, for this Wednesday, will mark the Shasthi Tithi in Shukla Paksha in the month of Pausha. The devotees will be observing Siddhi Yoga today. You can perform your work without any hindrance by performing religious ceremonies at the right time and in the right muhurat. Read below to find out the auspicious and inauspicious timings, sunrise and sunset timings among other details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 28

The Sun will rise be rising at 7: 12 AM and will set at 5:31 PM. The timing for the Moon to rise will be 11: 23 AM and it will be set at 11:15 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 28

The Shashthi Tithi will be in effect till 8:45 PM on December 28. Following that, the Saptami Tithi will take place. The Udharvamukh Nakshatra will be present up to 12: 46 PM, then Panchak Nakshatra will start. The Sun will be placed in the Dhanu Rashi and the Moon will be placed in the Kumbh Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 28

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat will begin from 5:31 AM to 6:19 AM. The timings for Godhuli Muhurat are between 5:06 PM and 5:30 PM. The Amrit Kalam is likely to be in effect from 4: 04 AM to 5:36 AM. The timings for Vijaya Muhurat are from 1:45 PM to 2:28 PM. Siddhi Yoga is till 2:19 in the afternoon.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 28

The inauspicious Rahu Kaal is expected to be in effect from 12:PM to 1:39 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there between 11:04 AM to 12:22 PM. The timings for Yagamanda Muhurat are 8:30 AM to 09:47 AM. This Wednesday, the Dur Muhurat will take place from 1: 46 PM to 1:49 PM.

