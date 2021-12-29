Aaj Ka Panchang, December 29, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

>Aaj Ka Panchang, December 29, 2021: The Hindu vedic calendar or Vikrama Samvata will mark the Dashami tithi of the Pausha month on Wednesday. The month is currently facing the lunar phase called the Krishna Paksha. The day will be Budhwar or Wednesday. Today Hindu devotees must be aware of the inauspicious muhurat of Bhadra. Any important work done during this muhurat is predicted to be hampered according to Panchang.

>SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 29

Advertisement

According to Panchang the sunrise is expected to take place at 07:13 AM, while the sunset is expected to take place at 05:33 PM. The predicted timing for moonrise according to Panchang is 03:10 AM on December 30 while the moonset is expected to take place at 01:43 PM.

>TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 29

The Dashami tithi will remain in effect upto 04:12 PM after which Ekadashi tithi will come into effect. The Swati nakshatra will remain in effect upto 02:39 AM on December 30, after which Vishakha nakshatra will come into effect. The Moon will be in Tula Rashi, while the Sun will continue its stay in Dhanu Rashi.

>SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 29

The Ravi Yoga and the Abhijit muhurat will not be prevailing on Wednesday. The auspicious Brahma Muhurta will come into effect at 05:24 AM and last till 06:18 AM. The Godhuli Muhurat, will come in effect from 05:23 PM and remain so till 05:47 PM. Amrit Kalam muhurat will prevail today from 06:25 PM to 07:55 PM.

>ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 29

According to Panchang, the inauspicious muhurat of Bhadra will prevail from 07:13 AM to 04:12 PM. Rahu Kalam will come into effect from 12:23 PM and remain so till 01:41 PM. The Vidaal Yoga muhurat will come into effect at 07:13 AM and remain so till 02:39 AM on December 30, while the Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 08:31 AM to 09:48 AM. The Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be coming in effect from 11:06 AM to 12:23 PM.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.