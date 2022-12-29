Aaj Ka Panchang, December 29: Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, DECEMBER 29, 2022: The Panchang, for this Thursday, will mark the Saptami Tithi, followed by Ashtami Tithi which will take place of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Pausha. The devotees will be celebrating Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti today. They will also mark two religious events - Vyatipata and Variyan Yoga - today. Remove problems from your work by performing religious ceremonies at the right time in right muhurats. Read below to find out the auspicious and inauspicious timings among other details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 29

The Sun will rise be rising at 7:11 AM and will set at 5:46 PM. The timing for the Moon to rise will be 12:00 PM and it will be set at 12:13 AM the next day.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 29

The Saptami Tithi will be in effect till 7:17 PM. After this, Ashtami Tithi will begin. The Purva Bhadrapada will be effected till 11:44 AM. This Thursday, the placement of the Sun will be in the Dhanu Rashi and the Moon will be in the Meena Rashi up to 1:52 PM. The Vyatipata Yoga will remain till 11:54 am then Variyan yoga will start.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 29

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat will be from 05:34 AM to 06:22 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect between 12:07 PM to 12:49 PM. The Amrit Kaal will be in effect 4:04 am to 5: 36 am.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 29

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be in effect from 1:48 PM to 3:07 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there between 9:49 AM to 11:09 AM. The inauspicious timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 7:11 AM to 8:30 AM. The Dur Muhurat will be in effect two times, first from 10:42 AM to 11:25 AM, then from 02:56 PM to 03:39 PM.

