Aaj Ka Panchang, December 30, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

>Aaj Ka Panchang, December 30, 2021: The Hindu Vedic calendar or Vikrama Samvata will mark the Ekadashi tithi of the Pausha month on Thursday. The month is currently under the Krishna Paksha lunar phase. The day will be Guruwar or Thursday and it will also mark the occasion of Saphala Ekadashi. Ekadashi Parana is followed after sunrise on the next day of Ekadashi fast. Hindu devotees observe a fast within the Dwadashi Tithi unless Dwadashi is over before sunrise.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 30

Advertisement

According to Panchang the sunrise is expected to take place at 07:13 AM, while the sunset is expected to take place at 05:34 PM. According to Panchang, the timing for moonrise is 04:19 AM, on December 31 while the moonset is expected to take place at 02:22 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 30

The Ekadashi tithi will remain in effect upto 01:40 PM after which Dwadashi tithi will prevail. The Vishakha nakshatra will remain in effect upto 12:34 AM on December 31, after which Anuradha will come into effect. The Moon will be in Tula Rashi, upto 07:08 PM after which it will move to Vrischika Rashi. The Sun will continue its stay in Dhanu or Sagittarius zodiac sign.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 30

Advertisement

Ravi Yoga will not be prevailing on Thursday, however Abhijit muhurat will be effective from 12:03 PM to 12:44 PM. The auspicious Brahma Muhurta will come into effect at 05:24 AM and remain so till 06:19 AM. The Godhuli Muhurat, will come in effect from 05:24 PM and remain so till 05:48 PM. Amrit Kalam muhurat will prevail today from 04:32 PM to 06:00 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 29

According to Panchang, the inauspicious muhurat of Vinchudo will be in effect from 07:08 PM to 07:14 AM on December 31. Rahu Kalam will come into effect from 01:41 PM to 02:59 PM. The Varjyam muhurat will be prevailing from 07:46 AM to 09:13 AM, while the Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 07:13 AM to 08:31 AM. The Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be coming in effect from 09:49 AM to 11:06 AM.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.