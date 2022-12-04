Aaj Ka Panchang, December 4, 2022: Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, DECEMBER 4, 2022: The Panchang for this Sunday will mark the Dwadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. Today, Hindus will be observing six religious events: Mokshada Ekadashi Parana, Guruvayur Ekadashi, Vaishnava Mokshada Ekadashi, Matsya Dwadashi, Ganda Moola and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga. To ensure that all your tasks are done without any hindrance, read below for auspicious and inauspicious timings among other details of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 4

Advertisement

The Sun will rise at 6:59 AM and will set at 5:24 PM. The timing for the Moon to rise will be 2:56 PM and the Moon will set at 4:10 AM on December 5.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 4

The Dwadashi Tithi will be in effect till 5:57 AM on December 5. Right after this, the Trayodashi Tithi will take place. The Ashwini Nakshatra will be in effect all night. The placement of the Sun will be in the Vrishchika Rashi, on the other hand, the Moon will be placed in the Mesha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 4

Advertisement

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat will be from 5:10 AM to 6:04 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect between 11:50 AM and 12:32 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is predicted to be there between 5:21 PM and 5:49 PM. The timings for Vijaya Muhurat will be from 1:55 PM to 2:37 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 4

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be in effect from 4:06 PM to 5:24 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there between 2:48 PM and 4:06 PM. The inauspicious timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 12:11 PM to 1:29 PM. The Dur Muhurat will be there between 4:01 PM and 4:42 PM.

Read all the Latest News here