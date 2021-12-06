Aaj Ka Panchang, December 6, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

>Aaj Ka Panchang, December 6, 2021: December 6 will fall on the Tritiya tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Margashirsha month. No festivals will be observed today, however, if you have any auspicious event or ceremony lined up, make sure it is held during the auspicious muhurats of the day. Hindu devotees believe that any auspicious deed should not be carried out in the inauspicious muhurats of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 6

According to Panchang the timing of sunrise is predicted to be 7:00 AM, and the sunset is expected to take place at 5:24 PM. The timing for moonrise today is 9:08 AM on December 6, while the moonset will take place at 7:31 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 6

The Tritiya tithi will prevail on December 6. It will conclude by 02:31 AM, on December 07. The Purva Ashadha nakshatra will be in effect throughout the day. The nakshatra will be in place upto 02:19 AM on December 07. The Moon will move to the Dhanu Rashi, while the Sun will continue to remain in Vrishchika Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 6

The Abhijit muhurat will prevail from 11 11:51 AM to 12:33 PM. The timing for Brahma Muhurta is from 05: 05:11 AM to 06:05 AM . Another auspicious timing of Godhuli Muhurat will prevail from 05:13 PM to 05:37 PM. Meanwhile, the Vijaya Muhurat will be in effect from 01:56 PM to 02:37 PM. The Nishita Muhurta will come into effect at 11:45 PM on December 6 and will conclude at 12:39 AM on December 07.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 6

According to Panchang, the inauspicious timing of Rahu Kalam will come into effect from 08:18 AM and will end by 09:36 AM. The Gulikai Kalam muhurat will prevail in the afternoon from 01:30 PM to 02:48 PM. The Varjyam muhurat will prevail from 01:28 PM to 02:54 PM . While the Vidaal Yoga will begin at 07:00 AM on December 6 and will end by 02:19 AM on Dec 07.

