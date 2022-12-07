Aaj Ka Panchang, December 7, 2022: Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details

AAJ KA PANCHANG, DECEMBER 7, 2022: The Panchang for this Wednesday will mark the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. Today, devotees will be observing seven major religious events, which are, Dattatreya Jayanti, Margashirsha Purnima Vrat, Anvadhan, Bhadra, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Ravi Yoga and Aadal Yoga. With so many events lined up, several people will be conducting auspicious ceremonies.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 7

The Sun will rise be rise at 7:01 AM and will set at 5:24 PM. The timing for the Moon to rise will be 4:42 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 7

The Chaturdashi Tithi will be in effect till 8:01 AM. After this, Purnima Tithi will take place. The Krittika Nakshatra will be in effect till 10:25 AM. Today, both Sun and Moon will be placed in the Vrishabha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 7

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat will be from 5:12 AM to 6:06 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will not be in effect today. The Godhuli Muhurat is predicted to be there from 5:22 PM to 5:49 PM. The timings for Vijaya Muhurat will be between 1:56 PM and 2:38 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 7

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be in effect from 12:12 PM to 1:30 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there between 10:55 AM and 12:12 PM. The inauspicious timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 8:19 AM to 9:37 AM. On the other hand, the Dur Muhurat is going to be in effect between 11:52 AM and 12:33 PM.

