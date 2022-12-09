Aaj Ka Panchang, December 9, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, DECEMBER 9, 2022: The Panchang for this Friday will mark the Pratipada Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Pausha. Today, the devotees are going to observe religious events like Aadal Yoga and Vidaal Yoga. Those who intend to conduct a special ceremony on this day must be aware of the important details. To avoid bad luck and obstacles, read on to learn about the auspicious times, Tithi and Nakshatra, among other things.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 9

Advertisement

The Sun will be rising at 7:02 AM and will set at 5:25 PM. On the other hand, the Moonrise will take place at 6:14 PM and it will set at 8:03 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 9

According to Drik Panchang, the Pratipada Tithi will be present till 11:34 AM and after this, Dwitiya Tithi will come into effect. The Mrigashirsha Nakshatra will be in effect till 2:59 PM. Meanwhile, the Sun will be in the Vrishchika Rashi and the Moon will be in the Mithuna Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 9

Advertisement

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will occur from 5:13 AM to 6:08 AM whereas the Abhijit Muhurat will there between 11:53 AM and 12:34 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to be in effect from 5:22 PM to 5:49 PM. The timings for Vijaya Muhurat are between 1:57 PM and 2:39 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 9

The Rahu Kaal is going to be in appearing from 10:56 AM to 12:13 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there between 8:20 AM and 9:38 AM. The inauspicious timings for Yagamanda Muhurat start from 2:49 PM to 4:07 PM. Notably, the Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice. First, it will be there from 9:07 AM to 9:48 AM and then between 12:34 PM and 1:16 PM.

Read all the Latest News here