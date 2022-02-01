Aaj Ka Panchang, February 1, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

>Aaj Ka Panchang, February 1, 2022: The Panchang for Tuesday or Mangalwar will mark the Amavasya Tithi in the Magha month which is currently under the Krishna Paksha of the lunar phase. The day will also mark the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. It is believed that on this day, water of the holy river in Hinduism, the Ganga, turns into nectar. Due to this belief, Mauni Amavasya is one of the most important days in Hindu calendar to take holy dip in the Ganges.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON FEBRUARY 1

According to Panchang, the sunrise is expected to take place at 07:09 AM. The timing for sunset is predicted to be 06:00 PM. The moon will rise on Tuesday at 07:23 AM on February 1 while the timing for the moonset is predicted to be at 06:09 PM, according to Panchang.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR FEBRUARY 1

The Amavasya tithi will be in effect till 11:15 AM on February 1 after which the Pratipada tithi will come into effect. The Shravana nakshatra or constellation will be effective till 07:44 PM after which the Dhanishtha nakshatra will come into effect. According to Panchang, the Moon will be in Makara Rashi upto 06:45 AM, on February 2 after which it will move to Kumbha Rashi. The Sun will be in Makara Rashi on Tuesday.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 1

According to Panchang, the Abhijit muhurat will prevail on Tuesday from 12:13 PM to 12:57 PM. The Brahma muhurat will come into effect at 05:24 AM and remain so till 06:17 AM. The Godhuli muhurat will come in effect from 05:49 PM and prevail till 06:13 PM. Vijaya muhurat will be in effect from 02:23 PM to 03:07 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timings are from 06:00 PM and remain so till 07:19 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 1

Panchang predicts the timing of the inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam to come into effect at 03:18 PM and remain so till 04:39 PM. The timings for Dur Muhurtam will be from 09:20 AM to 10:03 AM, and 11:16 PM to 12:08 AM on February 2. The Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 09:52 AM to 11:13 AM, while the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 12:35 PM to 01:56 PM according to Panchang. The Aadal Yoga will be in effect from 07:44 PM to 07:09 AM on February 2.

