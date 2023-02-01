AAJ KA PANCHANG, FEBRUARY 1, 2023: The Panchang for this Wednesday will mark the Ekadashi Tithi and Dwadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu calendar of the lunar month Magha. According to Drik Panchang, Hindus will be observing two religious festivals on this day, Jaya Ekadashi and Bhishma Dwadashi. Breaking the fast is referred to as Parana.

Ekadashi Parana is performed after sunrise on the next day of the Ekadashi fast. Unless Dwadashi ends before sunrise, Parana must be performed within Dwadashi Tithi. Fasting on Ekadashi is recommended for those seeking Lord Vishnu’s blessings.

If you want to buy a new house, start a new business, or hold an auspicious event, you can make sure that hurdles are avoided during the day. Read to understand the tithi and timings, as well as the auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day, in order to anticipate how the day will proceed.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON FEBRUARY 1

The sunrise is expected to take place at 7:10 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 6:00 PM. The timing for the moon to rise is stated as 2:06 PM and the timing for the moon to set is assumed at 4:46 AM on February 2.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR FEBRUARY 1

The Ekadashi Tithi will be in effect up to 2:01 PM and later the Dwadashi Tithi will take place. The Mrigashirsha Nakshatra will be in effect till 3:23 AM, after that Ardra Nakshatra will take place, as reported by Drik Panchang. The Moon sign will be placed in the Vrishabha Rashi till 1:59 PM and then it is assumed to be in Mithuna Rashi whereas the sun sign is said to be in Makara Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 1

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will prevail from 5:24 AM to 6:17 AM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to be in effect from 5:57 PM to 6:24 PM. The Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 2:23 PM to 3:07 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timings will take place from 6:00 PM to 7:19 PM, as per Drik Panchang.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 1

Panchang predicts the inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kalam from 12:35 PM to 1:56 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 11:13 AM and 12:35 PM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat will prevail between 12:13 PM and 12:56 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 8:31 AM to 9:52 AM while the Baana muhurat will be in effect from Roga up to 01:37 PM.

