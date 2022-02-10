Aaj Ka Panchang, February 10, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

>Aaj Ka Panchang, February 10, 2022: The Panchang for Thursday or Guruwar will mark the Navami Tithi in the Magha month which is currently under the Shukla Paksha of the lunar phase. The day will also mark the occasion of Rohini Vrat. The occasion is mainly observed by women for the long life of their husbands. Rohini is one of the Nakshatra out of twenty-seven Nakshatra in Jain and Hindu calendar. Devotees of Jainism believe that those who observe Rohini fast can get rid of all types of sorrows and poverty.

>SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON FEBRUARY 10

Advertisement

According to Panchang, the sunrise is expected to take place at 07:04 AM. The timing for sunset is predicted to be 06:07 PM. The moon will rise on Thursday at 12:40 PM on February 9 while the timing for the moonset is predicted to be at 02:59 AM on February 11, according to Panchang.

>TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR FEBRUARY 10

The Navami tithi will be in effect upto 11:08 AM on Thursday after which Dashami tithi will come into effect. The Rohini nakshatra or constellation will be effective till 03:32 AM on February 11 after which the Mrigashirsha nakshatra will come into effect. According to Panchang the Moon will be in Vrishabha Rashi. The Sun will be in Makara Rashi on Thursday.

Advertisement

>SHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 10

Advertisement

According to Panchang, the auspicious Ravi Yoga will be in effect for the entire day on Thursday. The Abhijit muhurat will prevail from 12:13 PM to 12:58 PM. The Brahma muhurat will come into effect at 05:20 AM and remain so till 06:12 AM. The Godhuli muhurat will come in effect from 05:56 PM and prevail till 06:20 PM. Vijaya muhurat will be in effect from 02:26 PM to 03:10 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timings are from 06:07 PM and remain so till 07:25 PM.

>ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 10

Panchang predicts the timing of the inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam to come into effect at 01:58 PM and remain so till 03:21 PM PM. The timings for Dur Muhurtam will be from 10:45 AM to 11:29 AM and 03:10 PM to 03:55 PM, on February 10. The Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 07:04 AM to 08:27 AM, while the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 09:50 AM to 11:13 AM according to Panchang. The Aadal Yoga will be in effect from 07:04 AM to 03:32 AM on February 11.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.