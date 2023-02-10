AAJ KA PANCHANG, FEBRUARY 10: The Panchang for this Friday will mark the Chaturthi and the Panchami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha as per the Hindu calendar of the month Magha. If you want to avoid the obstacles coming your way and know how your day will unfold, read to know the tithi, auspicious and unauspicious timings are given below:

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON FEBRUARY 10

The sunrise is expected to take place at 7:04 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 6:07 PM. It is assumed that there will be a moonrise at 10:13 PM and the timing for the moonset is likely to be at 9:37 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR FEBRUARY 10

The Chaturthi Tithi will be in effect up to 7:58 PM and later the Panchami Tithi will take place. The Hasta Nakshatra will be in effect up to 12:18 AM on February 11, after that Chitra Nakshatra will take place, according to Drik Panchang. The moon will be placed in the Kanya Rashi whereas the sun will be seen in Makara Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 10

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will prevail from 5:20 AM to 6:12 AM while the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective between 12:13 PM and 12:58 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to be in effect from 6:05 PM to 6:31 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat will be observed from 2:26 PM to 3:10 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat timings will take place from 6:07 PM to 7:25 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 10

The Ashubh Muhurat for the Rahu Kalam lies between 11:13 AM and 12:35 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 8:27 AM and 9:50 AM. The Dur Muhurtam will be observed from 9:16 AM to 10:01 AM, and then from 12:58 PM to 1:42 PM. The Yamaganda Muhurat will be effective from 3:21 PM to 4:44 PM.

