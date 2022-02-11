Aaj Ka Panchang, February 11, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

The Panchang for Friday or Shukravar will mark the Dashami Tithi in the Magha month which is currently under the Shukla Paksha of the lunar phase. The day will also be marked by Ravi Yoga. According to Hindu Vedic astrology, Ravi Yoga achieves its formation when the Moon is four nakshatras away from the Sun. Ravi Yoga is constituted when a specific time period comes in the Hindu lunar month. This muhurat is considered auspicious for conducting successful actions and activities along with good will and intentions.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON FEBRUARY 11

According to Panchang, the sunrise is expected to take place at 07:03 AM. The timing for sunset is predicted to be 06:08 PM. The moon will rise on Friday at 01:22 PM while the timing for the moonset is predicted to be at 03:53 AM on February 12, according to Panchang.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR FEBRUARY 11

The Dashami tithi will be in effect upto 01:52 PM on Friday after which the Ekadashi tithi will come into effect. The Mrigashirsha nakshatra or constellation will be effective upto 06:38 AM, on February 12 after which the Ardra nakshatra will come into effect. According to Panchang the Moon will be in Vrishabha Rashi upto 05:06 PM after which it will move to Mithuna Rashi. The Sun will be in Makara Rashi on Friday.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 11

According to Panchang, the auspicious Ravi Yoga will be in effect from 07:03 AM on Friday to 06:38 AM on February 12. The Abhijit muhurat will prevail from 12:13 PM to 12:58 PM. The Brahma muhurat will come into effect at 05:19 AM and remain so till 06:11 AM. The Godhuli muhurat will come in effect from 05:57 PM and prevail till 06:21 PM. Vijaya muhurat will be in effect from 02:26 PM to 03:11 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timings are from 06:08 PM and remain so till 07:26 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 11

Panchang predicts the timing of the inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam to come into effect at 11:12 AM and remain so till 12:36 PM. The timings for Dur Muhurtam will be from 09:16 AM to 10:00 AM and 12:58 PM to 01:42 PM, on February 11. The Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 03:22 PM to 04:45 PM, while the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 08:26 AM to 09:49 AM according to Panchang. The Vidaal Yoga will be in effect from 07:03 AM and remain so till 06:38 AM on February 12.

