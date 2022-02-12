Aaj Ka Panchang, February 12, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

The Panchang for Saturday or Shukravar will mark the Ekadashi Tithi in the Magha month, which is currently under the Shukla Paksha of the lunar phase. The day will also be marked by Ekadashi Parana. Jaya Ekadashi Parana is a fast observed by devotees of Lord Vishnu. Ekadashi Parana is observed after sunrise on the day that follows Ekadashi fast. It is necessary to fast within Dwadashi Tithi unless Dwadashi is over before sunrise.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON FEBRUARY 12

According to Panchang, the sunrise is expected to take place at 07:02 AM. The timing for sunset is predicted to be 06:09 PM. The moon will rise on Saturday at 02:09 PM while the timing for the moonset is predicted to be at 04:45 AM on February 13, according to Panchang.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR FEBRUARY 12

The Ekadashi tithi will be in effect upto 04:27 PM on Saturday after which the Dwadashi tithi will come into effect. The Ardra nakshatra or constellation will be effective for the full night of February 12. According to Panchang the Moon will be in Mithuna Rashi. The Sun will be in Makara Rashi till 03:41 AM on February 13 after which it will move to Kumbha.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 12

According to Panchang, the auspicious Abhijit muhurat will prevail from 12:13 PM to 12:58 PM. The Amrit Kalam muhurat will be effective from 10:17 PM on Saturday to 12:04 AM on Sunday. The Brahma muhurat will come into effect at 05:19 AM and remain so till 06:11 AM. The Godhuli muhurat will come in effect from 05:58 PM and prevail till 06:22 PM. Vijaya muhurat will be in effect from 02:27 PM to 03:11 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timings are from 06:09 PM and remain so till 07:26 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 12

Panchang predicts the timing of the inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam to come into effect at 09:49 AM and remain so till 11:12 AM. The timing for Bhadra muhurat on Saturday is from 07:02 AM to 04:27 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 01:59 PM to 03:22 PM, while the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 07:02 AM to 08:25 AM according to Panchang. The Varjyam muhurat will be in effect from 04:01 PM to 05:48 PM.

