Aaj Ka Panchang, February 15, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

>Aaj Ka Panchang, February 15, 2022: According to the panchang, Tuesday, or Mangalwara will prevail in the Chaturdashi tithi of Magha month, which is in Shukla Paksha. A bunch of auspicious and inauspicious muhurats will be effective today. In case you are planning to hold some ritual or important event, note the timings and plan accordingly. Let’s take a look at the tithis, timings, and other details of February 15.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on February 15

Advertisement

On February 15, the panchang has predicted that the sun will rise by 6:59 am, while the sun will set by 6:11 pm. Today, you will be able to see the moon rise at 4:54 am, similarly, the moon will set at 6:57 am, Feb 16.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for February 15

According to the panchang, the Chaturdashi tithi will be effective upto 9:42 pm, and for the remaining hours, the Purnima tithi will take over. On Tuesday, the moon will stay in the Karka Rashi and the sun will sit in Kumbha Rashi.

Advertisement

Shubh Muhurat for February 15

Advertisement

The Ravi Yoga will prevail between 6:59 am and 1:49 pm, while the other auspicious timing of Brahma Muhurat is from 5:17 am to 6:08 am. Abhijit Muharat will begin at 12:13 pm and it will conclude by 12:57 pm. Timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 6:00 pm to 6:24 pm, and the Vijaya muharat will fall from 2:27 pm to 3:12 pm. The Sayahna Sandhya will be effective from 6:11 pm to 7:28 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat for February 15

As per the Panchang, Rahu Kaal will be from 3:23 pm to 4:47 pm, while the Gulikai Kaal will prevail between 12:35 pm and 1:59 pm. The Vidaal and Aadal Yoga will be effective today. Vidaal yoga will begin at 6:59 am and will conclude by 1:49 pm, and the Aadal yoga will commence on February 15 at 1:49 pm and will remain effective till 6:58 am on February 16.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.