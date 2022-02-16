Aaj Ka Panchang, February 16, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

>Aaj Ka Panchang, February 16, 2022: The Panchang for Wednesday or Ravivar will mark the Purnima Tithi in the Magha month, which is currently under the Shukla Paksha of the lunar phase. The day will also mark the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti. On this occasion, devotees remember the famous saint of the Bhakti Movement. His devotional songs and messages made a lasting impact upon the Bhakti Movement and continue to inspire people even today.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON FEBRUARY 16

According to Panchang, the sunrise is expected to take place at 06:59 AM. The timing for sunset is predicted to be 06:12 PM. The moon will rise on Wednesday at 05:54 PM while there will be no moonset on February 16, according to Panchang.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR FEBRUARY 16

The Purnima tithi will be in effect upto 10:25 PM on Wednesday after which the Pratipada tithi will come into effect. The Ashlesha nakshatra or constellation will be effective upto 03:14 PM on Wednesday after which it will move to Magha nakshatra. According to Panchang, the Moon will be in Karka Rashi upto 03:14 PM after which it will move to Simha Rashi. The Sun will be in Kumbha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 16

According to Panchang, the Abhijit muhurat will not prevail this Wednesday. The Brahma muhurat will come into effect at 05:16 AM and remain so till 06:08 AM. The Godhuli muhurat will come in effect from 06:01 PM and prevail till 06:225 PM. Vijaya muhurat will be in effect from 02:28 PM to 03:12 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timings are from 06:12 PM and remain so till 07:28 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 16

Panchang predicts the timing of the inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam from 12:35 PM to 01:59 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 08:23 AM to 09:47 AM, while the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 11:11 AM to 12:35 PM, according to Panchang. The Ganda Moola will be effective throughout the day on February 16 and Bhadra muhurat will be in effect from 06:59 AM to 10:08 AM.

