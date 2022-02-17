Aaj Ka Panchang, February 17, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

>Aaj Ka Panchang, February 17, 2022: The Panchang for Thursday or Guruvar will mark the Krishna Paksha Pratipada Tithi in the Phalguna month. The day will also be marked by Brihaspativar Vrat. Brihaspativar fast is a fast observed by devotees of Lord Vishnu and guru of Gods Brihaspati. The fast starts before sunrise and ends after sunset. Banana tree is worshipped on the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON FEBRUARY 17

According to Panchang, the sunrise is expected to take place at 06:58 AM. The timing for sunset is predicted to be 06:13 PM. The moon will rise on Thursday at 06:52 PM while the timing for the moonset is predicted to be at 07:33 AM on February 18, according to Panchang.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR FEBRUARY 17

The Pratipada tithi will be in effect up to 10:40 PM on Thursday after which the Dwitiya tithi will come into effect. The Purva Phalguni nakshatra or constellation will be effective for the full night of February 17. According to Panchang, the Moon will be in Simha Rashi. The Sun will be in Kumbha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 17

According to Panchang, the auspicious Abhijit muhurat will prevail from 12:13 PM to 12:58 PM. The Amrit Kalam muhurat will be effective from 01:41 PM to 03:21 PM. The Brahma muhurat will come into effect at 05:16 AM and remain so till 06:07 AM. The Godhuli muhurat will come in effect from 06:01 PM and prevail till 06:25 PM. Vijaya muhurat will be in effect from 02:28 PM to 03:13 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timings are from 06:13 PM and remain so till 07:29 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 17

If you are planning to do any auspicious work, then you must avoid it in inauspicious timings. According toPanchang, the timing of the inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam to come into effect at 02:00 PM and remain so till 03:24 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 06:58 AM to 08:22 AM, while the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 09:47 AM to 11:11 AM.

