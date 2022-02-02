Aaj Ka Panchang, February 2, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

>Aaj Ka Panchang, February 2, 2022: The Panchang for Wednesday or Budhawara will mark the Pratipada Tithi in the Magha month, currently under the Shukla Paksha of the lunar phase. The day will mark the onset of Magha Navratri, according to the traditional Hindu calendar. Ghatasthapana is a ritual which marks the beginning of the nine days of Durga Puja.

Ghatasthapana should be ideally done before midday while Pratipada is prevailing. February 2, Wednesday will also mark the first day of moon sighting followed by no moon day. Known as Amavasya in Hinduism, the day has religious significance. On this day, people observe fast and break it only after Chandra Darshan or sighting a new moon.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON FEBRUARY 2

According to DrikPanchang, the timing of sunrise is 7:10 AM, and the sunset will occur at 6:10 PM. The timing for moonrise is at 8:06 AM while the moonset is predicted at 7:30 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR FEBRUARY 2

The Pratipada tithi will remain in effect upto 07:01 AM on February 2 after which the Dwitiya tithi will come into effect. The Dhanishta nakshatra will prevail upto 04:23 PM after which it will move to Shatabhisha nakshatra. The Moon will stay in Kumbha rashi and the Sun will remain in Makara rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 2

The Brahma muhurat will prevail between 04:26 AM and 05:10 AM, and the Pratah Sandhya will prevail from 04:48 AM to 05:54 AM. The timing for Godhuli muhurat is from 06:40 PM to 07:04 PM. Another auspicious timing of Vijaya muhurat will prevail from 02:33 PM to 03:25 PM. Meanwhile, the Nishita muhurat will be in effect from 12:02 AM to 12:46 AM on February 3.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 2

The inauspicious timing of Rahu Kalam will prevail from 12:23 PM to 02:01 PM. The Gulikai Kalam muhurat will remain in effect from 10:46 AM to 12:23 PM. The Yamaganda Yoga will come into effect 07:32 AM and prevail upto 09:09 AM.

