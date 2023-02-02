Aaj Ka Panchang, February 2, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Nakshatra, Shubh Muhurat, And Other Details For Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, FEBRUARY 2, 2023: The Panchang for this Thursday will mark the Dwadashi Tithi and Trayodashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu calendar of the month Magha. According to Drik Panchang, Hindus will be observing two religious festivals on this day, Jaya Ekadashi Parana and Pradosh Vrat.

Ekadashi Parana is performed after sunrise on the next day of the Ekadashi fast. As Dwadashi ends before sunrise, Parana (breaking fast) must be performed while the Dwadashi Tithi. Not doing Parana within Dwadashi is considered an offense. On the other hand, Pradosh Vrat, also known as Pradosham in South India, is observed to request Lord Shiva’s blessings. In the lunar month, Pradosh Vrat is observed on both Trayodashi Tithis, namely Shukla Paksha Trayodashi and Krishna Paksha Trayodashi.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON FEBRUARY 2

The sunrise is expected to take place at 7:09 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 6:01 PM. The timing for the moon to rise will be 2:55 PM and the timing for the moon to set is assumed at 5:37 AM on February 3.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR FEBRUARY 2

The Dwadashi Tithi will be in effect up to 4:26 PM and later the Trayodashi Tithi will take place. The Ardra Nakshatra will be in effect till 6:18 AM on February 3, after that Punarvasu Nakshatra will take place according to Drik Panchang. The Moon sign is expected to appear in Mithuna Rashi whereas the sun is likely to be seen in the Makara Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 2

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will be between 5:24 AM and 6:16 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be valid from 12:13 PM to 12:57 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is expected to be in effect between 5:58 PM and 6:25 PM while the Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 2:24 PM to 3:07 PM. The Sayahna Sandhya muhurat will be observed from 6:01 PM to 7:20 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 2

Panchang predicts the inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kalam from 1:56 PM to 3:18 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 9:52 AM and 11:13 AM. The Dur Muhurtam timings are from 10:46 AM to 11:30 AM, and then again from 3:07 PM to 3:50 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 7:09 AM to 8:30 AM while the Baana muhurat will be in effect from Mrityu from 1:16 PM to full night.

