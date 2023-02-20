Aaj Ka Panchang, February 20: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, FEBRUARY 20: The Panchang for this Monday will mark the Amavasya Tithi and Pratipada Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Magha. According to Drik Panchang, Hindus will be observing three religious festivals - Somavati Amavasya, Ishti, and Phalguna Amavasya on this day. Read the tithi, auspicious and unauspicious timings of the day to overcome any obstacles coming to your and to know how your day will unfold.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON FEBRUARY 20

Advertisement

The sunrise is expected to take place at 6:56 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 6:15 PM. It is assumed that the moon will rise at 7:07 AM and the timing for the moon to set is likely to be at 6:24 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR FEBRUARY 20

The Amavasya Tithi will be in effect up to 12:35 PM and later the Pratipada Tithi will take place. The Dhanishtha Nakshatra will be in effect till 11:46 AM, after that Shatabhisha Nakshatra will occur. The moon sign and the sun sign both will be observed in the Kumbha Rashi.

Advertisement

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 20

Advertisement

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will prevail from 5:14 AM to 6:05 AM while the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective between 12:12 PM and 12:58 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to be in effect from 6:12 PM to 6:38 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat will be observed from 2:28 PM to 3:13 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat timings will take place from 6:15 PM to 7:31 PM, according to Drik Panchang.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 20

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kalam are from 8:20 AM to 9:45 AM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 2:00 PM and 3:25 PM. The Dur Muhurat will prevail from 12:58 PM to 1:43 PM, and then after between 3:13 PM and 3:59 PM. The Yamaganda Muhurat will occur from 11:10 AM to 12:35 PM while the Baana Muhurat will be in effect from Chora up to 8:17 AM.

Read all the Latest News here