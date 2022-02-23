Aaj Ka Panchang, February 23, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

The Hindu Vedic calendar or Vikrama Samvata will mark the Saptami tithi of the Phalgun month on Wednesday. Currently, witnessing the lunar phase called the Krishna Paksha, the day will be Budhwar or Wednesday and it will also be observed as Shabari Jayanti. Hindu devotees worship Mata Shabari on the day along with Lord Rama. People also keep fast and offer berry as prasad. Kalaashtami fast will also be observed on Wednesday. Devotees break the fast in the evening by worshipping Lord Shiva and eating fruits. They can have a full meal the next day only after sunrise.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on February 23

Advertisement

According to Panchang, the sun will rise at 06.52 am and set at 06.17 pm on February 23. The predicted timing of moon rise is 01.02 am on February 24 and is expected to set at 10.57 am on the same day.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for February 23

Saptami tithi will begin at 06.36 pm on February 22 and will remain till 04.56 pm on Wednesday. After 04.56 pm Asthami tithi will come in effect. On February 23, the moon will be in the Tula Rashi till 08.56 am of February 23. The sun will be in the Kumbha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for February 23

Advertisement

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will prevail from 5.12 am to 6.02 am. Timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 06.05 pm to 06.29 pm. Vijaya muharat will fall from 2.29 pm to 3.14 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat for February 23

As per Panchang, Rahu Kaal will begin at 12.35 pm and will end at 02.00 pm whereas Gulikai Kaal will prevail from 11.09 am to 12.35 pm on Wednesday. The timings for Yamaganda Muharat will be from 08.18 am to 09.44 am. Dur Muharat will fall from 12.12 pm to 12.57 pm.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.