Aaj Ka Panchang, February 23: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, FEBRUARY 23: The Panchang for this Thursday will mark the Chaturthi and the Panchami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu calendar of the month Magha. According to Drik Panchang, Hindus will be observing Vinayaka Chaturthi on this day. It is observed after Amavasya, or the new moon, during the Shukla Paksha. Although devotees observe fast on this festival every month, it is believed that the most important Vinayaka Chaturthi falls in the month of Bhadrapada. Read more to know the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day:

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON FEBRUARY 23

The sunrise is expected to take place at 6:53 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 6:17 PM. The timing for the Moon to rise will be 8:45 AM and the timing for the Moon to set is assumed at 9:42 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR FEBRUARY 23

The Chaturthi Tithi will be in effect up to 1:33 AM on February 24 and after that, the Panchami Tithi will take place. The Revati Nakshatra will be in effect till 3:44 AM on February 24, after that Ashwini Nakshatra will take place. The Moon sign is expected to appear in Meena Rashi up to 3:44 AM on the next day whereas the Sun is likely to be seen in the Kumbha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 23

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will be between 5:12 AM and 6:02 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be valid from 12:12 PM to 12:57 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is expected to be in effect between 6:14 PM and 6:39 PM while the Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 2:29 PM to 3:14 PM. The Sayahna Sandhya muhurat will be observed from 6:17 PM to 7:32 PM, according to Drik Panchang.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 23

The inauspicious timings predicted by Panchang for the Rahu Kalam occur from 2:00 PM to 3:26 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 9:44 AM and 11:09 AM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat will take place from 10:41 AM to 11:26 AM and then will be between 3:14 PM and 4:00 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 6:53 AM to 8:18 AM.

