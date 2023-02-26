Aaj Ka Panchang, February 26: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, FEBRUARY 26: This Sunday’s Panchang will mark the Saptami and the Ashtami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha as per the Hindu calendar for the month of Magha. According to Drik Panchang, Hindus will be observing three religious festivals - Bhanu Saptami, Masik Karthigai and Phalguna Ashtahnika on this day. Read to know the tithi, the auspicious and inauspicious timings for the day overcome obstacles coming your way and know how hour day will unfold.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON FEBRUARY 26

Advertisement

The sunrise is expected to take place at 6:50 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 6:19 PM. It is assumed that the moonrise will occur at 10:37 AM and the timing for the moonset is likely to be at 12:45 am on February 27.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR FEBRUARY 26

The Saptami Tithi will be in effect up to 12:58 AM on February 27 and later the Ashtami Tithi will take place. The Krittika Nakshatra will be in effect till 5:19 AM, after that Rohini Nakshatra will take place. The Moon will be placed in the Meesha Rashi up to 10:14 AM, after that it will be seen in Vrishabha Rashi. The sun will be seen in Kumbha Rashi.

Advertisement

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 26

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will prevail from 5:10 AM to 6:00 AM while the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective between 12:11 PM and 12:57 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to be in effect from 6:16 PM to 6:41 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat will be observed from 2:29 PM to 3:15 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat timings will take place between 6:19 PM and 7:34 PM.

Advertisement

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 26

The inauspicious timings or Ashubh Muhurat for the Rahu Kalam is from 4:53 PM to 6:19 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 3:26 PM and 4:53 PM. The Dur Muhurtam will occur from 4:47 PM to 5:33 PM. The Yamaganda Muhurat will be effective from 12:34 PM to 2:00 PM while the Baana Muhurat will be in Raja from 7:15 AM.

Read all the Latest News here