Aaj Ka Panchang, February 27, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, FEBRUARY 27, 2022: The Hindu Vedic calendar or Vikrama Samvata will mark the Ekadashi tithi of the Phalgun month on Sunday. Currently, witnessing the lunar phase called the Krishna Paksha, the day will be raviwar or Sunday. It will also be observed as Vijaya Ekadashi. Devotees worship Lord Vishnu on the day. People being the fast rituals from a day in advance. People keep the fast by not consuming anything salty or heavy meals, especially rice. They break the fast the next day after the sunrise.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on February 27

According to Panchang, the sun will rise at 06.49 am and set at 06.19 pm on February 27. The predicted timing of moon rise is 05.12 am on February 28 and is expected to set at 02.40 pm on the same day.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for February 27

Ekadashi tithi will begin at 10.40 am on February 26 and will remain till 08.12 am on Sunday. After 08.12 am Dwadashi tithi will come in effect. On February 27, the moon will be in the Dhanu Rashi till 02.22 pm. The sun will be in the Kumbha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for February 27

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will prevail from 5.09 am to 05.59 am. Timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 06.08 pm to 06.32 pm. Vijaya muharat will fall from 2.29 pm to 3.15 pm and Abhijit Muharat will be from 12.11 pm to 12.57 pm on February 27.

Ashubh Muhurat for February 27

As per Panchang, Rahu Kaal will begin at 04.53 pm and will end at 06.19 pm whereas Gulikai Kaal will prevail from 03.27 pm to 04.53 pm on Sunday. The timings for Yamaganda Muharat will be from 12.34 pm to 02.00 pm. Dur Muharat will fall from 04.47 pm to 05.53 pm.

