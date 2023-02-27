Aaj Ka Panchang, February 27: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, FEBRUARY 27: On this Monday, the Panchang will signify the Ashtami and Navami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha as per the Hindu calendar month of Magha. According to Drik Panchang, two significant Hindu festivals, namely Rohini Vrat and Masik Durgashtami, will be observed on this day. To avoid any hindrances and gain insights into how your day will progress, you can refer to the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings mentioned.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON FEBRUARY 27

It is anticipated that the sun will set at 6:19 PM. Furthermore, the moon is expected to rise at 11:17 AM and set at 1:44 AM on February 28.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR FEBRUARY 27

The Ashtami Tithi will remain in effect until 2:21 AM on February 28th, after which the Navami Tithi will commence. The Rohini Nakshatra will prevail throughout the night. The moon sign is believed to be in Vrishabha Rashi, while the sun sign will be observed in Kumbha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 27

Drik Panchang has provided information regarding the auspicious timings of several muhurats. The Brahma Muhurta will be from 5:09 AM to 5:59 AM, while the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective between 12:11 PM and 12:57 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to take place from 6:17 PM to 6:42 PM. Additionally, the Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 2:29 PM to 3:15 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat will be held from 6:19 PM to 7:34 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 27

There are several timings of significance that people should be aware of. Rahu Kalam, considered inauspicious, occurs between 8:15 AM and 9:41 AM. The Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place from 2:00 PM to 3:27 PM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat is relevant from 12:57 PM to 1:43 PM and then between 3:15 PM and 4:01 PM. Meanwhile, the Yamaganda muhurat is scheduled for 11:08 AM to 12:34 PM, and the Baana muhurat from Raja until 7:07 AM. Knowing these timings can help people plan their activities or avoid any undesirable consequences.

