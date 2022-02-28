Aaj Ka Panchang, February 28, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, FEBRUARY 28, 2022: The Panchang for Monday or Somvar will mark the Tryodashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Phalguna month. The day will be observed as the first Pradosh vrat of the Phalguna month. Hindu devotees worship Lord Shiva on the day to fulfil their desires. The auspicious Pradosh Vrat is believed to relieve us from suffering and problems. People keep fast till sunset and break their fast by worshipping Lord Shiva and eating fruits and sweets.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on February 28

According to Panchang, the Sun is expected to rise at 06.48 am on February 28. The sunset timings are predicted to be 06.20 pm. The moon will rise at 06.00 am on March 1 and is expected to set at 03.49 pm on the same day.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for February 28

Dwadashi tithi will be till 5.42 am on Monday after which Trayodishi tithi will begin. Trayodashi tithi will remain till 03.16 am on March 1. Sun is rising in the Trayodashi tithi, therefore the day will be observed as Trayodashi as per the Hindu Vedic calendar. On February 28, the moon will be in the Makara Rashi. The sun will be in the Kumbha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for February 28

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will prevail from 5.08 am to 05.58 am. Abhijit Muharat will begin at 12.11 pm and will end at 12.57 pm. Timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 06.09 pm to 06.33 pm. Vijaya muharat will fall from 2.29 pm to 3.15 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat for February 28

As per Panchang, Rahu Kaal will begin at 08.14 am and will end at 09.41 am whereas Gulikai Kaal will prevail from 02.00 pm to 03.27 pm on Monday. The timings for Yamaganda Muharat will be from 11.07 am to 12.34 pm. Dur Muharat will be fall twice on Monday. It will be from 12.57 pm to 01.43 pm and from 03.15 pm to 04.02 pm.

