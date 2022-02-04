Aaj Ka Panchang, February 4, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on Ganesh Jayanti

>Aaj Ka Panchang, February 4, 2022: The Panchang for Friday or Shukrawara will mark the Chaturthi Tithi in the Magha month, under the Krishna Paksha of the lunar phase. The day will also mark Ganesh Jayanti, which according to Vedic astrology, is observed on Shukla Chaturthi. The birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha which takes place during Bhadrapada month is known as Ganesha Chaturthi. Ganesha Jayanti is also known as Magha Shukla Chaturthi, Varad Chaturthi and Tilkund Chaturthi in Maharashtra. The day will also mark Vinayaka Chaturthi, also known as Varad Vinayaka Chaturthi. People observe fast and seek patience and wisdom from Lord Ganesha.

Ganesha Puja is done during midday as per Hindu calendar.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON FEBRUARY 4

According to Panchang, the sunrise is expected to take place at 05:56 AM. The timing for sunset is predicted to be 06:52 PM. The moon will rise at 08:50 AM while the timing for the moonset is predicted to be at 09:27 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR FEBRUARY 4

The Chaturthi tithi will be in effect till 02:17 AM on February 5 after which the Panchami tithi will come into effect. The Purva Bhadrapada nakshatra will be effective till 02:28 PM after which the Uttara Bhadrapada nakshatra will come into effect. According to Panchang the Moon will be in Kumbha rashi till 08:33 AM and move to Meena rashi. The Sun will remain in Makara Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 4

According to Panchang, the Abhijit muhurat will prevail from 11:58 AM to 12:50 PM. The Brahma muhurat will come into effect at 04:27 AM and remain so till 05:11 AM. The Godhuli muhurat will come in effect from 06:39 PM and prevail till 07:03 PM. Vijaya muhurat will be in effect from 02:33 PM to 03:25 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timings are from 06:52 PM to 07:58 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 4

Panchang predicts the timing of the Rahu Kalam to come into effect at 10:47 AM and remain so till 12:24 PM. The timings for Dur Muhurtam will be from 08:31 AM to 09:23 AM and 12:50 PM to 01:41 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 03:38 PM to 05:15 PM while the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 07:33 AM to 09:10 AM, according to Panchang.

