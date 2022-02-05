Aaj Ka Panchang, February 5, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on Basant Panchami

>Aaj Ka Panchang, February 5, 2022: The Panchang for Saturday (Shaniwara) will mark the Panchami Tithi in the Magha month, in the Shukla Paksha of the lunar phase. The day will mark the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami. Dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the festival is also known as Shri Panchami and Saraswati Panchami. People worship Saraswati, the Goddess of knowledge, to get rid of lethargy and ignorance. Puja ceremonies are organised in schools and colleges, wherein students seek blessing of the goddess. Basant Panchami is considered an auspicious occasion to start all good work. Saraswati Puja should be ideally performed while Panchami Tithi is prevailing.

>SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON FEBRUARY 5

According to Drik Panchang, the timing of sunrise is 05:56 AM, and the sunset will occur at 06:51 PM. The timing for moonrise is at 09:44 AM while the moonset is predicted at 10:02 PM.

>TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR FEBRUARY 5

The Panchami tithi will prevail today, and it will conclude by 02:16 AM on February 6. The nakshatra will be Uttara Bhadrapada which will conclude by 02:39 PM, following which the Revati nakshatra will prevail. The Moon and Sun will continue to stay in Meena and Makara rashi, respectively.

>SHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 5

The Ravi Yoga will commence on February 5 at 02:39 PM and it will conclude at 05:57 AM on February 6. The Brahma muhurat will prevail between 04:28 AM and 05:12 AM. The Godhuli muhurat is from 06:39 PM to 07:03 PM, while the Amrit Kalam muhurat will be effective between 09:49 AM and 11:25 AM. Another auspicious timing of Sayahna Sandhya will take place from 06:51 PM to 07:58 PM.

>ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 5

The Panchaka will be prevalent for the whole day. The Rahu Kalam will be effective between 09:10 AM and 10:47 AM, and the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will prevail from 05:56 AM to 07:33 AM. The Yamaganda Yoga will come into effect at 02:01 PM and it will conclude by 03:38 PM. The timing for Vidaal Yoga is between 02:39 PM and 05:57 AM on February 6.

