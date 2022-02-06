Aaj Ka Panchang, February 6, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

>Aaj Ka Panchang, February 6, 2022: According to the Panchang, the Skanda Sashti will prevail during the Shashthi tithi in the Magha month, in Shukla Paksha. On February 6, the Skanda Sashti will begin at 03:46 AM on February 6 and it will end at 04:37 AM, February 07. The Panchaka and Ganda Moola will be effective today, and auspicious mahurats like the Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga and Ravi Yoga will also be in effect.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON FEBRUARY 6

According to Drik Panchang, the sunrise will take place at 07:06 AM, and the sunset will take place at 06:04 PM. The timing for moonrise is 10:25 AM while the moonset is predicted to take place at 11:17 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR FEBRUARY 6

The Shashthi tithi will prevail today. It will conclude by 04:37 AM, on February 07. The Revati nakshatra will be effective today. However, after 05:10 PM, the Ashwini nakshatra will take over. The Moon which is in Meena Rashi, will change its position by 05:10 PM and it will move to Mesha Rashi. The Sun will continue to stay in Makara rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 6

The Ravi Yoga will take place in two phases on February 6, first between 07:06 AM and 01:37 PM and later in the evening from 05:10 PM to 07:05 AM, Feb 07. The Brahma muhurat will prevail between 05:22 AM and 06:14 AM, while the Abhijit muhurat will be effective from 12:13 PM to 12:57 PM. The Godhuli muhurat is from 05:53 PM to 06:17 PM, while the Amrit Kalam muhurat will be effective between 02:40 PM to 04:20 PM. Another auspicious timing of Sayahna Sandhya will commence at 06:04 PM and it will conclude by 07:22 PM today.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 6

The Ganda Moola will be in place for the whole day, while the timing for Panchaka is from 07:06 AM to 05:10 PM. The Rahu Kalam will be effective from 04:42 PM to 06:04 PM, and the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will prevail from 03:19 PM to 04:42 PM. The Yamaganda Yoga will come into effect at 12:35 PM and it will conclude by 01:57 PM. The Vidaal Yoga will also prevail in two phases, first between 07:06 AM and 01:37 PM and later between 05:10 PM to 07:05 AM, Feb 07.

