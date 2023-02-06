Aaj Ka Panchang, February 6, 2023: Check Tithi, Nakshatra, Shubh Muhurat, And Other Details For Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, FEBRUARY 6, 2023: The Panchang for this Monday will mark the Pratipada Tithi and Dwitiya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Magha. According to Drik Panchang, Hindu devotees will be observing two religious festivals - Phalguna and Ishti -on this day. To ensure that you avoid any difficulties throughout the day, look at the tithi, auspicious and unauspicious timings of the day, as well as, know about the sunrise, sunset, moonrise and moonset timings.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON FEBRUARY 6

The sunrise is expected to take place at 7:07 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 6:04 PM. It is assumed that the Moon will rise at 6:36 PM and the timing for the Moon to set is likely to be at 7:39 AM on February 6.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR FEBRUARY 6

The Pratipada Tithi will be in effect up to 2:18 AM on February 7 and later the Dwitiya Tithi will take place. The Ashlesha Nakshatra will be in effect till 8:21 AM, after that Magha Nakshatra will occur. The Moon will be observed in the Karka up to 3:30 PM and then will take place in Simha Rashi. The Sun will be in the Makara Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 6

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will prevail from 5:22 AM to 6:14 AM while the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective between 12:13 PM and 12:57 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to be in effect from 6:02 PM to 6:28 PM. The Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 2:25 PM to 3:09 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timings will take place from 6:04 PM to 7:22 PM, according to Drik Panchang.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 6

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kalam are from 8:29 AM to 9:51 AM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 1:58 PM and 3:20 PM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat will prevail from 12:57 PM to 1:41 PM, and then after between 3:09 PM and 3:53 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will occur from 11:13 AM to 12:35 PM.

