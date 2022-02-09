Aaj Ka Panchang, February 9, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

>Aaj Ka Panchang, February 9, 2022: The Panchang for Wednesday will mark the Ashtami Tithi in the Magha month, which is currently under the Krishna Paksha. Masik Karthigai, which is a Tamil festival, will be celebrated today, February 9, during Kartik Nakshatra. Devotees light traditional earthen oil lamps and worship Lord Shiva and his son Murugan or Kartikeya. Masik Karthigai is a special monthly festival administered by Tamil Hindus.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON FEBRUARY 9

According to Panchang, the sunrise on February 9 will take place at 07:04 AM, and the timing for sunset is predicted to be 06:06 PM. The moon will rise on Wednesday at 12:01 PM, and the moon will set on February 10 by 02:03 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR FEBRUARY 9

The Ashtami tithi will be in effect during the early hours of February 9, till 08:30 AM. Later, the Navmi tithi will take over. On February 9, the nakshatra will be Kriitika. According to Panchang, the Moon will be in Vrishabha Rashi, while the sun will be in Makara Rashi, this Wednesday.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 9

According to Panchang, there will be no Abhijit muhurat today. The Brahma muhurat will come into effect at 05:20 AM and it will remain till 06:12 AM, while the Godhuli muhurat will come into effect from 05:55 PM to 06:19 PM. Vijaya muhurat will be in effect from 02:25 PM to 03:10 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat will be effective for the whole day.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 9

Panchang predicts the timing of the inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam from 12:35 PM to 01:58 PM, the timings for Dur Muhurtam will be from 12:13 PM to 12:57 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective between 08:27 AM and 09:49 AM, while the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 11:12 AM and 12:35 PM.

