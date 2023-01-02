Aaj Ka Panchang, January 02, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JANUARY 2, 2023: The Panchang for this Monday will mark the Ekadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Pausha. On this day, Hindus will observe two religious events, Vaikunth Ekadashi and Paushputradha Ekadashi. It is believed that Lord Vishnu is pleased if this fast is observed with complete rituals by a devotee. Furthermore, this Ekadashi is considered an important date in the Hindu calendar. If you are planning to buy a new house or start a new business venture or conduct an auspicious occasion, you can make sure to avoid obstacles during the day. Read on to know the auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day to know how the day will unfold.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 02

The Sun will be rising at 7:13 AM and it will be set at 5:35 PM. The timing for the Moon to rise will be 2:03 PM and it will set at 4:01 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 02

The Ekadashi Tithi will be in effect till 8:23 PM. After this, Dwadashi Tithi will take place. The Bharani Nakshatra will be in effect till 2:24 PM, then Krithika Nakshatra will start. The Sun will be placed in the Dhanu Rashi whereas the Moon will be placed in the Mesha Rashi up to 8: 52 PM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 02

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat will be from 5:54 AM to 6:19 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be there between 12:03 PM and 12:45 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is predicted in effect from 5:32 PM to 6:00 PM. The timings for Vijaya Muhurat will be there from 2:08 PM to 2:49 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 02

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be in effect from 8:31 AM to 9:49 AM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there between 1:42 PM and 3:00 PM. The inauspicious timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 11:06 AM to 12:24 PM. Today, the Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice. First, it will be there from 12:45 PM to 1:26 PM and then it will be between 2:49 PM and 3:31 PM.

