Aaj Ka Panchang, January 04: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

Aaj Ka Panchang, January 04: The Panchang for Wednesday will start with Trayodashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Pausha. Today Hindus will observe two types of Vrat. The first is Rohini Vrat (Rohini Vrat has special significance in the Jain community), and the second one is Pradosh Vrat. It is a belief that by observing Pradosh Vrat, one attains better health, social status, peace, and skills. If you are planning to do something new today or auspicious today, make sure you know the auspicious and inauspicious timings and other relevant details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 04

Advertisement

The sun will rise at 7: 14 AM and will set at 5:36 PM. The Moon will be rising at 3:22 PM and it will set at 5:56 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 04

The Trayodashi tithi will be in effect up to 12:00 AM. The Rohini Nakshatra will be in effect until 6:49 PM, following which the Mrigashirsha Nakshatra will take over. The Moon will place in Vrishabha Rashi, while the Sun is currently in Dhanu Rashi.

Advertisement

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 04

According to Drik Panchang, the Brahma muhurta timing is between 05:25 AM to 06:19 AM. While the Godhuli muhurta is predicted in effect at 05:34 PM and it will prevail till 6:01 PM. The timings for Amrit Kalam will be there from 3:18 PM to 5:03 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya muhurta will come into effect at 05:36 PM and it will conclude by 6:58 PM. The Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga will remain for the whole day.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 04

The inauspicious muhurta of Rahu Kalam will be from 12:25 PM to 1:43 PM, and the Gulikai Kalam muhurta will prevail between 11:07 AM to 12:25 PM. The Durr Muhurat will be effective from 12:04 PM to 12:46 PM. Meanwhile, the Yamaganda muhurta will prevail from 8:32 AM to 9:49 AM.

Read all the Latest News here