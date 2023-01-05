Aaj Ka Panchang, January 05: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JANUARY 05, 2023: The Panchang for Thursday will begin with Chaturdashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Pausha. Devotees will observe events like Shukla Yoga and Brahama Yoga, among others. Today, Godhuli muhurta and Abhijit muhurta will be in effect for some time. If you are planning to do something new today or start a new business, know about the auspicious and inauspicious timings and other relevant details for the day here.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 05

The sun will rise at 7:14 AM and will set at 5:37 PM. The timing for Moonrise is 4:08 PM and it will set at 6:49 AM the next day.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 05

The Chaturdashi tithi will be in effect up to 2:14 AM on January 6. The Mrigashirsha Nakshatra will be in effect until 9:26 PM, following which the Ardra Nakshatra will take over. The Moon will be placed in Vrishabha Rashi up to 8:06 AM and then shift into Mithuna Rashi, while the Sun is currently in Dhanu Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 05

According to Drik Panchang, the Brahma muhurta timing is between 05:25 AM to 06:19 AM. While the Godhuli muhurta is predicted in effect at 05:35 PM and it will prevail till 6:02 PM. The timings for Amrit Kalam will be there from 11:40 PM to 1:27 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya muhurta will come into effect at 05:37 PM and it will end by 6:59 PM. The Abhijit muhurta will remain from 12:05 PM to 12:46 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 05

The inauspicious muhurta of Rahu Kalam will be from 1:43 PM to 3:01 PM, and the Gulikai Kalam muhurta will prevail between 9:50 AM to 11:08 PM. The Durr Muhurat will be effective from 10:42 AM to 11:23 AM and then will start again from 2:51 PM to 3:33 PM. Meanwhile, the Yamaganda muhurta will prevail from 7:14 AM to 8:32 AM.

