Aaj Ka Panchang, January 08: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JANUARY 08, 2023: The Panchang for Sunday or Ravivaar will mark the Dwitiya Tithi in the Magha month which is currently under the Krishna Paksha. On this day, devotees wil observe two yogas, first is Vaidhriti Yoga and the other is Vishkambha Yoga. No major event or festivity has been announced for today. However, if you want to start a new job, a new project or want o buy a new house, check out the auspicious and inauspicious details for the day and plan accordingly.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 08

According to Drik Panchang, the sunrise is expected to take place at 07:14 AM. The time for sunset is predicted to be 05:39 PM. The moon will rise on Sunday at 6:49 PM, while the timing for the moonset is predicted to be at 08:23 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 08

The Dwitiya tithi will be in effect during the full night on January 8, whereas Pushya Nakshatra will also be effective for the entire night on Sunday. According to Panchang, the Moon will be in Karka Rashi, while the Sun will be in Dhanu Rashi today.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 08

According to Panchang, Ravi Pushya Yoga will prevail at 7:14 AM and will end at 6:05 AM on the next day - January 9. However, the Brahma muhurat timings are from 05:26 AM to 06:20 AM. The Godhuli muhurat will come into effect from 5:37 PM and prevail till 6:04 PM. Vijaya muhurat will be in effect from 02:11 PM to 2:53 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timings are from 05:39 PM till 07:01 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 08

The timing of the inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam is from 4:21 PM to 5:39 PM. The timings for Dur muhurat will be from 4:16 PM to 4:58 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 12:27 PM to 1:45 PM, while the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 3:03 PM to 4:21 PM, according to Drik Panchang.

