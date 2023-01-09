Aaj Ka Panchang, January 09, 2023: Check Out Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal, Rashi And Other Details For Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JANUARY 09, 2023: The Panchang of this Monday will begin with Dwitiya tithi in the month of Magha of Krishna Paksha. On this day, the sun will rise at 7:14 am while the time for moonrise is 7:45 pm. A few auspicious timings will also prevail today. If you are planning to celebrate something special, always make sure to start with an auspicious time. Check all details for the day here:

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 09

According to Drik Panchang, the time of sunrise is 07:14 AM, and the sunset will occur at 05:40 PM. The timing for moonrise is at 07:45 PM, while the moonset on January 10 is predicted to be at 9:03 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 09

The Dwitiya Tithi, on January 09, will conclude in the morning by 9:39 AM. The Tritiya Tithi will prevail for the rest of the day. Also, the Aslesha nakshatra will be in effect the whole day. The Moon will be in Karka Rashi and the Sun will continue its stay in Dhanu Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 09

The Brahma muhurat will prevail between 05:26 AM and 06:20 AM, and the Abhijit muhurat will prevail from 12:06 PM to 12:48 PM. The timing for Godhuli muhurat is from 05:38 PM to 06:05 PM. Other auspicious timings for the day are — Vijaya muhurat, which will be from 02:12 PM to 02:53 PM, and Sayahna Sandhya between 05:40 PM and 07:02 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 09

The inauspicious timing of Rahu Kalam will prevail from 08:33 AM to 09:51 AM. The Gulikai Kalam muhurat will remain in effect from 01:46 PM to 03:04 PM. The Varjyam muhurat will prevail between 08:27 PM to 10:15 PM, while the Yamaganda Yoga will be into effect from 11:09 AM and to 12:27 PM. The Bhadra muhurat will be effective from 10:54 PM and will end at 07:14 AM on January 10.

