Aaj Ka Panchang, January 12, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JANUARY 12, 2023: The second Thursday of this month, January 12, will start with Panchami tithi, which will prevail upto 4:37 PM. Post then, the Shashthi tithi will take place. As per the Vikrama Samvata, the Magha month falls under the lunar phase of Krishna Paksha. According to the Drik Panchang, devotees, on this day, will observe Saubhagya and Shobhana yog. Also, Varjyam, Yamaganda, and Vidal yog will prevail.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 12

According to Panchang, the sunrise timing is expected to be 07:14 AM. The sunset time would be 05:43 PM. For the moonrise timing, it has been predicted to be at 10: 28 PM. While the moonset is expected to be at 10:38 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 12

The Panchami tithi will prevail up to 4:37 PM and then will be followed by the Shashthi tithi. The Purva Phalguni nakshatra will be in effect up to 02:25 AM after which Uttara Phalguni nakshatra will take over. Today, the Moon will be in Simha Rashi up to 9.00 PM then it will be in Kanya Rashi, while the Sun will continue its stay in Dhanu Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 12

On January 12, 05:53 AM to 07:14 AM will mark the Pratah Sandhya timings. The Abhijit muhurat will be in effect from 12:08 PM to 12:49 PM, while the Brahma muhurat timings for Monday are between 05:26 AM to 06:20 AM. The Vijaya Muhurta will prevail from 02:13 PM to 02:55 PM.

The Godhuli muhurat will come into effect from 05:40 PM and will prevail till 06:07 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat will come into effect at 05:43 PM and it will last upto 07:04 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 12

According to the Panchang, the timing of the inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam will be from 01:47 PM to 03:06 PM, while the Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 07:14 AM to 08:33 AM. The Varjyam Yoga will be in effect from 10:16 PM to 12:01 AM and the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 09:52 AM to 11:10 AM.

