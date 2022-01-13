Aaj Ka Panchang, January 13, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

>Aaj Ka Panchang, January 13, 2022: The Panchang for Thursday or Guruwar will mark the Ekadashi Tithi in the Pausha month which is currently under the Shukla Paksha of the lunar phase. The day will also mark the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi. Hindu devotees who observe this day believe that Vaikuntha Dwaram or the gate of Lord’s inner sanctum is opened on this day. Several devotees observe fast on Vaikuntha Ekadashi since it is believed that doing so will bring them salvation. Vaikuntha Ekadashi is also considered a significant day at Tirumala Venkateswara Temple at Tirupati and Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple at Srirangam.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 13

According to Panchang, the sunrise is expected at 07:15 AM. The timing for sunset is predicted to be at 05:45 PM. The moon will rise on Thursday at 02:04 PM, while the timing for the moonset is predicted to be at 04:12 AM, on January 14, according to Panchang.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 13

The Ekadashi tithi will be in effect till 07:32 PM after which the Dwadashi tithi will prevail. The Krittika nakshatra or constellation will be effective upto 05:07 PM on January 13 after which Rohini nakshatra will come into effect. The Moon will be in Vrishabha Rashi. The Sun will be staying in Dhanu Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 13

According to Panchang, the Ravi Yoga will prevail on Thursday from 07:15 AM to 05:07 PM. Abhijit muhurat will be in effect from 12:09 PM to 12:51 PM. The Brahma muhurat timings, according to Panchang are from 05:27 AM to 06:21 AM, while the Godhuli muhurat will come in effect from 05:34 PM and prevail till 05:58 PM. Amrit Kalam will prevail from 02:24 PM to 04:13 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat will come into effect at 05:45 PM and remain so till 07:06 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 13

Panchang predicts that Bhadra muhurat will be in effect from 07:15 AM to 07:32 PM. The timing of the inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam to come into effect from 01:49 PM to 03:07 PM. The timings for Dur Muhurtam will be from 10:45 AM to 11:27 AM and 02:57 PM to 03:39 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 07:15 AM to 08:34 AM, while the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 09:53 AM to 11:11 AM according to Panchang.

