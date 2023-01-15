Aaj Ka Panchang, January 15, 2023: Check Out Makar Sankranti Time, Shubh Muhurat And Other Details for Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JANUARY 15, 2023: The Panchang for Sunday or Ravivaar will mark the Ashtami Tithi and Navami Tithi. It is currently the Magha month in the Krishna Paksha of the lunar phase. The day will observe various festivals such as Makar Sankranti, Makaravillaku, Uttarayana, and Magh Bihu.

The Makar Sankranti Punyakal will start at 6:50 AM and end at 5:34 PM, while the Makar Sankranti Maha Punyakal will prevail between 6:50 AM to 8:38 AM. On the other hand, the most auspicious day in the four-day festival of Pongal, also known as Surya Pongal, is being celebrated today.

Meanwhile, also check out other details for the day here:

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 15

As per the Drik Panchang, people will see the sunrise on January 15 at 07:14 AM, while sunset is expected at 05:45 PM. The moon will rise at 01:46 AM on January 16, and it will set by 12:04 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 15

The Ashtami tithi will be in effect on January 15, till 07:45 PM, following which Navami tithi will prevail. The Chitra nakshatra will be up to 07:12 PM, following which the Swati nakshatra will take over. The Moon will be in the Tula Rashi, while the Sun will be in Makara Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 15

According to Panchang, the Abhijit muhurat will be in effect from 12:09 PM to 12:51 PM, while the Brahma muhurat is between 05:26 AM and 06:20 AM. The Godhuli muhurat will come into effect at 05:42 PM and it will prevail till 06:10 PM. The Amrit Kalam will be effective from 12:32 PM to 02:12 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat will come into effect at 05:45 PM and it will conclude by 07:06 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 15

Panchang predicts the inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam to be from 04:06 PM to 05:45 PM and the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will prevail between 03:07 PM to 06:10 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 12:30 PM to 01:49 PM. Durr muhurat will be in effect 04:21 PM to 05:03 PM.

