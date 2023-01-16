Aaj Ka Panchang, January 16: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JANUARY 16, 2023: The Panchang for Monday or Somwaar will mark the Navami Tithi in the Magha month of the Krishna Paksha. The Dhriti Yoga along with Shula Yoga fall on January 16. On Monday, the second day of the Pongal festivities - Mattu Pongal - will be celebrated. The harvest festival started on Sunday. If you are going to perform any auspicious work, make sure to check the tithi, muhurta, and other details for the day here:

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 16

According to Panchang, the sunrise will take place at 07:14 AM, while the sunset is predicted to be 05:46 PM. The moonrise timing has been predicted to be 2:18 AM on January 17, and the Moon will set at 12:37 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 16

According to the Drik Panchang, the Navami tithi will prevail till 7:20 PM, followed by Dashami Tithi. The Swati nakshatra will conclude at 07:23 PM on January 16. It will be followed by Vishakha nakshatra. According to Panchang, the Moon will stay in Tula Rashi today, and the Sun will be in Makara Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 16

According to Panchang, today Abhijit muhurat will be in effect from 12:09 PM to 12:58 PM. The Bhrama muhurat will be effective from 05:26 AM to 06:20 AM. It will be followed by Godhuli muhurat, which will prevail from 05:43 PM to 06:10 PM. Vijaya muhurat will be in effect between 02:15 PM and 02:57 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timing is from 05:46 PM to 07:07 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 16

Panchang predicts the timing of the inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam is from 08:33 AM to 09:52 AM. Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 01:49 PM to 03:08 PM. The timings for Dur Muhurtam are from 12:51 PM to 01:33 PM and 02:57 PM to 03:40 PM, while the Yamaganda muhurat will prevail between 11:11 AM and 12:30 PM. According to Panchang, Aadal Yoga will be effective from 07:14 AM to 07:23 PM.

